Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Fomento Economico (FMX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fomento Economico is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fomento Economico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FMX has returned 2.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.9%. This means that Fomento Economico is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is JAPAN TOB (JAPAY). The stock is up 2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for JAPAN TOB's current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fomento Economico is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, so FMX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, JAPAN TOB belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #104. The industry has moved -0.4% year to date.

Fomento Economico and JAPAN TOB could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

