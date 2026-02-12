Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging European Wax Center (EWCZ) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

European Wax Center, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 179 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. European Wax Center, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWCZ's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EWCZ has gained about 58.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 13.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, European Wax Center, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PepsiCo (PEP). The stock has returned 17.9% year-to-date.

In PepsiCo's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, European Wax Center, Inc. belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that EWCZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, PepsiCo belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #157. The industry has moved +13.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on European Wax Center, Inc. and PepsiCo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.