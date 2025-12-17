Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Estee Lauder (EL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Estee Lauder is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 185 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Estee Lauder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EL has moved about 39.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0% on average. As we can see, Estee Lauder is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Monster Beverage (MNST). The stock has returned 43.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage's current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Estee Lauder is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, so EL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Monster Beverage falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #167. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Estee Lauder and Monster Beverage as they could maintain their solid performance.

