Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Embotelladora Andina S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKO.B's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AKO.B has gained about 10.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Embotelladora Andina S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL). The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Benson Hill, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Embotelladora Andina S.A. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.5% so far this year, meaning that AKO.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Benson Hill, Inc. falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.7%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Benson Hill, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

