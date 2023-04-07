Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

e.l.f. Beauty is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 32.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ELF has moved about 47.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 1.5%. This shows that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Inter Parfums (IPAR). The stock is up 43.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Inter Parfums' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, meaning that ELF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Inter Parfums is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track e.l.f. Beauty and Inter Parfums. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.