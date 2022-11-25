Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 22.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ELF has moved about 65.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, e.l.f. Beauty is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.8%.

Over the past three months, Coca-Cola FEMSA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 45.2% this year, meaning that ELF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Coca-Cola FEMSA falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.8%.

e.l.f. Beauty and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

