Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 21.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ELF has returned 52% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -6.4%. This means that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20%.

Over the past three months, Coca-Cola FEMSA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 48.6% so far this year, so ELF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Coca-Cola FEMSA belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +3.8% year to date.

e.l.f. Beauty and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.