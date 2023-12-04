Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Dutch Bros (BROS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dutch Bros (BROS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Dutch Bros is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS' full-year earnings has moved 188.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BROS has gained about 0.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -6.4%. This means that Dutch Bros is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lamb Weston (LW). The stock is up 12.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston's current year EPS has increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dutch Bros belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.6% so far this year, so BROS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lamb Weston belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 46-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved -10% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Dutch Bros and Lamb Weston. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.