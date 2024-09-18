Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Dole (DOLE) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dole (DOLE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Dole is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dole is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOLE's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DOLE has returned about 36.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 9.4%. This shows that Dole is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lifeway Foods (LWAY). The stock has returned 66.4% year-to-date.

For Lifeway Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dole belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.5% this year, meaning that DOLE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lifeway Foods belongs to the Food - Dairy Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved -2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dole and Lifeway Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.