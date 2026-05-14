Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Darling Ingredients (DAR) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Darling Ingredients is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 171 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Darling Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 58% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DAR has returned about 72.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Darling Ingredients is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fomento Economico (FMX). The stock has returned 21.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fomento Economico's current year EPS has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Darling Ingredients belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.9% so far this year, so DAR is performing better in this area.

Fomento Economico, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #106. The industry has moved +10.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Darling Ingredients and Fomento Economico. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.