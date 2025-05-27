Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Danone (DANOY) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Danone (DANOY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Danone is one of 178 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Danone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DANOY's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DANOY has moved about 27.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 6.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Danone is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Heineken NV (HEINY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.8%.

The consensus estimate for Heineken NV's current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Danone is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so DANOY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Heineken NV belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +8.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Danone and Heineken NV as they could maintain their solid performance.

