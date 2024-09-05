Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Danone (DANOY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Danone (DANOY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Danone is one of 184 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Danone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DANOY's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DANOY has returned about 10.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 9.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Danone is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (SYIEY). The stock is up 21% year-to-date.

For Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Danone belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, so DANOY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #204. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -31.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Danone and Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.