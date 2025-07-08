Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Corteva (CTVA) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corteva, Inc. is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CTVA has returned about 34.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 6.6%. This means that Corteva, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, New York Times Co. (NYT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.6%.

In New York Times Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corteva, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #229 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.8% so far this year, so CTVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

New York Times Co., however, belongs to the Publishing - Newspapers industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #11. The industry has moved +4.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Corteva, Inc. and New York Times Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

