Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Corteva (CTVA) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corteva, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 199 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CTVA has returned about 30.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2.5% on average. This means that Corteva, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is General Mills (GIS). The stock has returned 15.6% year-to-date.

For General Mills, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Corteva, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.6% so far this year, meaning that CTVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, General Mills falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 50 stocks and is ranked #130. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Corteva, Inc. and General Mills as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





