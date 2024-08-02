Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging ColgatePalmolive (CL) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Colgate-Palmolive (CL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Colgate-Palmolive is one of 184 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Colgate-Palmolive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CL has returned about 26.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Colgate-Palmolive is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.7%.

For Ollie's Bargain Outlet, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Colgate-Palmolive is a member of the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.8% so far this year, so CL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Ollie's Bargain Outlet falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #194. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved 0%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Colgate-Palmolive and Ollie's Bargain Outlet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.