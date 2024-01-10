Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging ColgatePalmolive (CL) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Colgate-Palmolive (CL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Colgate-Palmolive is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Colgate-Palmolive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CL has moved about 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 4.7%. This shows that Colgate-Palmolive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Campbell Soup (CPB) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.6%.

Over the past three months, Campbell Soup's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Colgate-Palmolive is a member of the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #225 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.3% so far this year, so CL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Campbell Soup belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 45-stock industry is currently ranked #100. The industry has moved -5.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

