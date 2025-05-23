Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coca-Cola HBC is one of 178 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CCHGY has returned 59.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Coca-Cola HBC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.2%.

Over the past three months, Kerry Group PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.3% so far this year, so CCHGY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Kerry Group PLC belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved -5.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola HBC and Kerry Group PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.