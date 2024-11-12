Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Coca-Cola HBC is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CCHGY has returned 23.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Coca-Cola HBC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Carriage Services (CSV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.7%.

For Carriage Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.1% so far this year, so CCHGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Carriage Services belongs to the Funeral Services industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +21.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Coca-Cola HBC and Carriage Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

