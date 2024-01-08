Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Coca-Cola HBC is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 193 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CCHGY has moved about 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 5.2% on average. This shows that Coca-Cola HBC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF). The stock has returned 11% year-to-date.

For Laird Superfood, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Coca-Cola HBC is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, meaning that CCHGY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Laird Superfood, Inc. falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #156. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.9%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola HBC and Laird Superfood, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

