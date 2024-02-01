Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Coca-Cola FEMSA is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOF's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KOF has returned about 0.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 0.1%. This means that Coca-Cola FEMSA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1%.

In Molson Coors Brewing's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola FEMSA belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that KOF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Molson Coors Brewing belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved -3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coca-Cola FEMSA and Molson Coors Brewing as they could maintain their solid performance.

