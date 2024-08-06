Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Coca-Cola European (CCEP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coca-Cola European is one of 184 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CCEP has returned 9.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.5%.

Over the past three months, Chefs' Warehouse's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Coca-Cola European is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.6% so far this year, so CCEP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Chefs' Warehouse, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved -1.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola European and Chefs' Warehouse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

