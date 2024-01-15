Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Coca-Cola European (CCEP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coca-Cola European is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 193 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CCEP has moved about 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 4.5% on average. This means that Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, New York Times Co. (NYT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.3%.

The consensus estimate for New York Times Co.'s current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola European belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.7% so far this year, meaning that CCEP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, New York Times Co. belongs to the Publishing - Newspapers industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +49.2% year to date.

Coca-Cola European and New York Times Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

