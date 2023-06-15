Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Coca-Cola European (CCEP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Coca-Cola European is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola European is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCEP's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CCEP has returned about 18.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 0.2% on average. This means that Coca-Cola European is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.1%.

The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC's current year EPS has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Coca-Cola European is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7% this year, meaning that CCEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Coca-Cola HBC is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Coca-Cola European and Coca-Cola HBC as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.