Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Clorox (CLX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Clorox (CLX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Clorox is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CLX has returned about 11.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Clorox is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Coty (COTY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.3%.

The consensus estimate for Coty's current year EPS has increased 46.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clorox belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.9% so far this year, so CLX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Coty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #111. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.1%.

Clorox and Coty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.