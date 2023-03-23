Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Clorox (CLX) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Clorox (CLX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Clorox is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 198 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CLX has returned 10.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Clorox is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.8%.

Over the past three months, Coca-Cola FEMSA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Clorox belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.8% this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Coca-Cola FEMSA falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Clorox and Coca-Cola FEMSA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

