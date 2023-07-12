Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Chewy (CHWY) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Chewy (CHWY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chewy is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY's full-year earnings has moved 90.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CHWY has returned about 4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 1.7% on average. This means that Chewy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). The stock is up 105.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, e.l.f. Beauty's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Chewy belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.9% this year, meaning that CHWY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, e.l.f. Beauty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.1%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Chewy and e.l.f. Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.