Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Chefs' Warehouse is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 183 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CHEF has returned about 41.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 7.7% on average. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY). The stock is up 17.3% year-to-date.

In Kerry Group PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chefs' Warehouse is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that CHEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Kerry Group PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Chefs' Warehouse and Kerry Group PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

