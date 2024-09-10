Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Chefs' Warehouse is one of 184 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CHEF has returned 34.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 9.9%. This means that Chefs' Warehouse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, BRF (BRFS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.4%.

The consensus estimate for BRF's current year EPS has increased 48.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, so CHEF is performing better in this area. BRF is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Chefs' Warehouse and BRF as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

