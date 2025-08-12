Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is one of 178 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 105% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 4.9% on average. This shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Nestle SA (NSRGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.6%.

In Nestle SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nestle SA falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #189. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Celsius Holdings Inc. and Nestle SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

