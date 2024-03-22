Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CELH has returned about 66.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.7%. This shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

BRF (BRFS) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.2%.

The consensus estimate for BRF's current year EPS has increased 62.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.8% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. BRF is also part of the same industry.

Celsius Holdings Inc. and BRF could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

