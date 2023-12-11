Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 21.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CELH has gained about 46.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -7.4%. This means that Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 130.2%.

For e.l.f. Beauty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.7% this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

e.l.f. Beauty, however, belongs to the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #191. The industry has moved -29.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty as they could maintain their solid performance.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

