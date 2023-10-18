Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 193 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 28.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CELH has moved about 67.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -11.3%. As we can see, Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 96.6%.

In e.l.f. Beauty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 37.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 16.3% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, e.l.f. Beauty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #168. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -30.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

