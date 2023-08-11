Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 66.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). The stock has returned 140.9% year-to-date.

For e.l.f. Beauty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 49.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

e.l.f. Beauty, however, belongs to the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved -16.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

