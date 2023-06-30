Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 24.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CELH has returned 43.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ingredion (INGR). The stock has returned 7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ingredion's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.2% so far this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ingredion is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and Ingredion. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

