Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 192 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CELH has gained about 25.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 3.2%. This shows that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, PepsiCo (PEP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.1%.

The consensus estimate for PepsiCo's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.9% so far this year, so CELH is performing better in this area.

PepsiCo, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved +10.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and PepsiCo. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

