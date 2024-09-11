Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Carriage Services (CSV) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Carriage Services (CSV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carriage Services is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carriage Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSV's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CSV has moved about 29.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 9.6%. This shows that Carriage Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Philip Morris (PM). The stock has returned 34.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Philip Morris' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carriage Services belongs to the Funeral Services industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, so CSV is performing better in this area.

Philip Morris, however, belongs to the Tobacco industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +36.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Carriage Services and Philip Morris as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.