Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Carriage Services (CSV) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carriage Services (CSV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carriage Services is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carriage Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSV's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CSV has returned 29.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 7.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Carriage Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Philip Morris (PM). The stock is up 27.7% year-to-date.

In Philip Morris' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carriage Services belongs to the Funeral Services industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.2% so far this year, so CSV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Philip Morris falls under the Tobacco industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Carriage Services and Philip Morris as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.