Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Carlsberg (CABGY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carlsberg AS (CABGY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carlsberg AS is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlsberg AS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CABGY's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CABGY has moved about 48.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 6.3% on average. This shows that Carlsberg AS is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coca-Cola (KO). The stock is up 15.5% year-to-date.

In Coca-Cola's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlsberg AS belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.2% so far this year, meaning that CABGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Coca-Cola falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.3%.

Carlsberg AS and Coca-Cola could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

