Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Carlsberg (CABGY) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carlsberg AS (CABGY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carlsberg AS is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 177 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlsberg AS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CABGY's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CABGY has moved about 36.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Carlsberg AS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is L'Oreal SA (LRLCY). The stock has returned 9.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, L'Oreal SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carlsberg AS is a member of the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.1% so far this year, so CABGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, L'Oreal SA falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #89. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.7%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Carlsberg AS and L'Oreal SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

