Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Campbell Soup (CPB) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Campbell Soup (CPB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 199 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Campbell Soup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CPB has returned about 14% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.7%. This means that Campbell Soup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, PepsiCo (PEP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.1%.

Over the past three months, PepsiCo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Campbell Soup is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, so CPB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, PepsiCo falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #139. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Campbell Soup and PepsiCo as they could maintain their solid performance.

