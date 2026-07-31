Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Burcon NutraScience (BRCNF) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Burcon NutraScience Corp (BRCNF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Burcon NutraScience Corp is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 185 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Burcon NutraScience Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCNF's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BRCNF has returned about 12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 11.2% on average. This means that Burcon NutraScience Corp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (RYKKY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 58.6%.

For Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Burcon NutraScience Corp belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #213 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.2% so far this year, so BRCNF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #204. The industry has moved +2.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Burcon NutraScience Corp and Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Burcon NutraScience Corp (BRCNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.