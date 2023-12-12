Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Britvic (BTVCY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTVCY's full-year earnings has moved 15.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BTVCY has returned 10.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Danone (DANOY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.5%.

The consensus estimate for Danone's current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, so BTVCY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Danone belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 46-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR and Danone as they could maintain their solid performance.

