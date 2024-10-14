Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging BRF (BRFS) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BRF (BRFS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BRF is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 183 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 44.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BRFS has returned about 46.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BRF is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.6%.

Over the past three months, Ollie's Bargain Outlet's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, meaning that BRFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ollie's Bargain Outlet belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved +3.2% year to date.

BRF and Ollie's Bargain Outlet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

