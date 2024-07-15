Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging BRF (BRFS) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BRF (BRFS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BRF is one of 185 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 150% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BRFS has returned about 48.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 2.8% on average. This shows that BRF is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Freshpet (FRPT). The stock has returned 46.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Freshpet's current year EPS has increased 630.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better in this area. Freshpet is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRF and Freshpet as they could maintain their solid performance.

