Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging BRF (BRFS) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BRF (BRFS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

BRF is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 181.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BRFS has gained about 33.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 4.1%. This shows that BRF is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Freshpet (FRPT). The stock is up 37% year-to-date.

In Freshpet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 331.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that BRFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Freshpet is also part of the same industry.

BRF and Freshpet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.