Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging BRC INC (BRCC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BRC Inc. (BRCC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BRC Inc. is one of 191 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BRC Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCC's full-year earnings has moved 191.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BRCC has returned 59.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 5.3% on average. This means that BRC Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.6%.

Over the past three months, Mission Produce, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BRC Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.6% this year, meaning that BRCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Mission Produce, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved -5.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on BRC Inc. and Mission Produce, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

