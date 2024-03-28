Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging BRC INC (BRCC) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BRC Inc. (BRCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BRC Inc. is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRC Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCC's full-year earnings has moved 36.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BRCC has returned 17.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 3.3% on average. As we can see, BRC Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tyson Foods (TSN). The stock is up 9.4% year-to-date.

For Tyson Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BRC Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that BRCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tyson Foods falls under the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #7. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.2%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on BRC Inc. and Tyson Foods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

