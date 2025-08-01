Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BJ's Wholesale Club is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BJ has returned about 18.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53%.

The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC's current year EPS has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.6% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola HBC, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved +2.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track BJ's Wholesale Club and Coca-Cola HBC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

