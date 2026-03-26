Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging B&G Foods (BGS) This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. B&G Foods (BGS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

B&G Foods is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 179 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. B&G Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGS' full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BGS has returned 18.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 2.5%. This means that B&G Foods is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola (KO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.

The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola's current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, B&G Foods belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.4% so far this year, so BGS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Coca-Cola belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved +4.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track B&G Foods and Coca-Cola. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.