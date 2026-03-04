Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging ARKO (ARKO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ARKO Corp. (ARKO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

ARKO Corp. is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's full-year earnings has moved 83.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARKO has returned about 39.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 11.1%. As we can see, ARKO Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carlsberg AS (CABGY). The stock is up 13.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Carlsberg AS' current year EPS has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ARKO Corp. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.4% so far this year, so ARKO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carlsberg AS falls under the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #201. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to ARKO Corp. and Carlsberg AS as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlsberg AS (CABGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.